Jordan Kyrou set to make his All-Star Skills Competition debut

As the Blues’ lone representative at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, Jordan Kyrou is going to have to work to make a name for himself and the team. This is quite the change from the last All-Star Game, of course - that one was hosted by the Blues, and while Kyrou sat that one out, the Blues got to show off Jordan Binnington, David Perron, Ryan O’Reilly, and Alex Pietrangelo.

This weekend, it’s going to be the Jordan Kyrou show for us Blues fans, and we’re going to have to take what we can get. Sure, Robert Thomas could’ve made it in as the last man, but Nazem Kadri took that vote - and honestly, play wise, he should’ve. That means that we’re going to have to hope for the Central Division to have a good showing for the first time in ages during the game proper, which is on Saturday evening.

Tomorrow night, though, it’ll be a lot easier for Kyrou to shine. He’s one of the participants in the fastest skater contest, and Kyrou’s got wheels.

The Blues’ leader in goals with 17 and points with 42, Kyrou will be featured alongside triple-time fastest skater Connor McDavid. McDavid isn’t Kyrou’s only competition tomorrow night. It’s a tough field of Kyle Connor, Adrian Kempe, Chris Kreider, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dylan Larkin and Cale Makar.

Kyrou’s event is just one of many starting at 6:30 pm Central on ESPN. The full list of events and participants can be found here.

The All-Star Game is Saturday afternoon at 2 PM on ABC.