2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Open Thread

The NHL’s scheduled this year’s All-Star Skills Competition directly across from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, because no one can look at a calendar. It’s a shame, because while most of the US will be watching countries march into the Olympic Stadium in Mandarin alphabetical order (or however you want to put it), they’ll be missing the fun part of the NHL’s All-Star weekend.

The Skills Competition is a chance for the league’s best and brightest to goof off and participate in events that fit their skill sets - and whatever the Bellagio Fountains thing is that they have planned. The league is also continuing the tradition of involving women players in the weekend, with Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson participating in the fountains event, and Manon Rheaume blocking shots in the breakaway challenge.

The Blues’ rep, Jordan Kyrou, will be participating in the fastest skater challenge, which he’s more than well suited for. He’ll be squaring off against Connor McDavid, Kyle Connor, Adrian Kempe, Chris Kreider, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dylan Larkin and Cale Makar.

A full list of events and participants can be found here. The festivities begin at 6:30 on ESPN.