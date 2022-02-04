Jordan Kyrou Dethrones McDavid as NHL’s Fastest Skater

Tonight the NHL kicked off their annual All-Star Weekend with the Skills competition. Going into the night, the Blues 23-year-old phenom Jordan Kyrou was seen as an underdog in the fastest skater competition, which had been won by Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid for the past three years. Tonight that streak came to an end as Kyrou defeated Kyle Connor (WPG), Adrian Kempe (LA), Chris Kreider (NYR), Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH), Dylan Larkin (DET), and Cale Makar (COL), along with McDavid to earn the title of the NHL’s fastest skater with a time of 13.55 seconds.

This isn’t the first time that Kyrou has competed in a fastest skater competition as he took part in the 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition as a member of the Chicago Wolves and finished second with a time of 13.520.

Along with the title, Kyrou also takes home a cash prize of $30,000.

He will compete with the Central Division in tomorrow’s NHL All-Star Game. (2 p.m. CT on ABC.)