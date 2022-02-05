Jordan Kyrou and a stacked Central Division look to make their mark today at the All-Star Game

This afternoon, on ABC, the NHL’s All-Stars get a chance to play in a low-stakes game that some fans have described as “boring,” “inconsequential,” and “I miss the East vs. West.”

While it may be true that the skills competition is more fun to watch - and probably more fun to show off in - the All-Star Game still does important work. It’s the league’s chance to show off the game’s stars to a more casual audience, the kind who is watching ABC on a Saturday afternoon. Without being able to send players to the Beijing Olympics due to concerns about Covid measures, this is the league’s best chance to showcase the game to a North American audience.

After all, the league should be able to showcase the game internationally as planned through the World Cup of Hockey between these games and the 2026 Olympics. The Global Series games are also slated to make a comeback next year. Why not focus on the US and Canada for right now? It’s not like the league has much of a choice.

Today’s game is a round-robin tournament yet again, with the Metro facing off against the host Pacific Division at 2:00 Central, and the Central and Atlantic scheduled to start at 3. The Central hasn’t had the best of luck since the league switched to the round-robin format, losing in the first round every year it’s been held since 2016 save for a surprise win in 2019’s game.

A full roster for each division can be found here - it’s hard not to notice that aside from Joe Pavelski and Roman Josi, the Central’s represented by a lot of guys who are wet around the ears when it comes to these things. Maybe that’ll help the division’s squad get back to the final game.

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Roman Josi, NSH (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)