Jordan Kyrou impresses in his first NHL All-Star Game

Today was the conclusion of the annual All-Star Weekend with the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Coming off his win at the fastest skater competition last night, Jordan Kyrou was looking to cap off his weekend with a victory for the Central Division.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as the Metropolitan Division defeated the Central Division 5-3 in the championship game. Kyrou still showed why he is one of the rising stars of the NHL by putting up a five-point performance in his first, and certainly not last, NHL All-Star Game.

Game 1: Central Division 8, Atlantic Division 5

In the first game of the afternoon for the Central Division Kyrou opened the scoring for the Central as he scored a goal on a pass from Swansea, Illinois’ own Clayton Keller. And in the second period, Kyrou scored again to give the Central Division the 5-3 lead over the Atlantic. He also registered two assists to make him the first St Louis Blue to record four or more points in any All-Star game format since Adam Oates in 1991, and joining teammates Vladimir Tarasenko in 2015, and Ryan O’Reilly in 2019.

Game 2: (Championship Game) Central Division 3 Metropolitan Division 5

In the second game, Kyrou recorded an assist early on in the contest giving him five points on the afternoon but his efforts weren’t enough to lead the Central to a victory as they were ultimately defeated by the Metropolitan Division.

Even though the award was won by Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers, many Blues fans could also argue that Kyrou should have won the MVP award for his five-point outing.

Now hopefully when the Blues restart their season on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils some of that success from under the bright lights of Vegas comes back with Kyrou to St Louis.