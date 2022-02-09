Blues ink Alexei Toropchenko to contract extension

The Blues are continuing to use this break (one more day, people) to take care of some administrative tasks. One of those is shoring up the prospect pipeline between St. Louis and Springfield, MA, and Doug Armstrong did that today by signing forward Alexei Toropchenko to a one year deal. He’s played in just five games with the Blues this season, but between that call-up, his play in the AHL, and his performance at Traverse City, he’s impressed.

The contract is a one-year, two way deal worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the NHL level. The former 113th overall pick (2017) has seven goals and five assists in 37 games played on the season. His game has a bit of a mean streak (he had 39 PIM in 45 games with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL the season before this) and if that’s something that Doug Armstrong is looking to get back into the bottom six’s play in the near future, Toropchenko is a good place to start.

The 22 year old will remain a RFA at the conclusion of this deal.