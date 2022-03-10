Rangers At Blues Recap

Game Highlights -

First Period: The Blues scored first in tonight’s action thanks to Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou. Colton Parayko brought the puck into the zone. Parayko made the pass to Kyrou. Kyrou got the puck over to Thomas. Thomas passed it back to Kyrou who passed it right back to Thomas for the tap tap taparoo past Rangers starter not Henrik Lundqvist. Er, Igor She shed. No no, Igor Shesterkin. Same difference really.

Moments later the Blues scored again. The Blues won control of the faceoff and got the puck back behind the net. Meanwhile, Ivan Barbashev parked out in front of the net. Brandon Saad made the pass to him and Barbashev banged the puck home giving the Blues that dreaded two goal lead.

The Blues still weren’t done scoring on not Lundqvist. Thomas got a shot on net. Tarasenko was there for the rebound but couldn’t quite get a handle on the puck. Kyrou collected the puck and found Thomas in the middle of the ice. Thomas fired a shot on net that went in. 3-0 Blues after one.

The Rangers were able to capitalize on their power play chance. Ryan Strome finally got a puck past Husso. The Blues still led 3-1.

The only other downside of the first was the Blues not capitalizing on the 5 on 3 chance or any of the 3 penalties the Rangers took. Thankfully there wasn’t any sort of momentum swing after the Rangers killed off all of the penalty time.

Second Period: Less than a minute into the period Ryan O’Reilly scored to make it 4-1 Blues. The Blues won a puck battle along the boards. Brayden Schenn was able to get the puck and get it over to O’Reilly. O’Reilly fired the puck on net and beat Shesterkin.

The Blues were without Tyler Bozak tonight as he was a late scratch. Jake Walman took his spot tonight as a 7th defenseman. Walman did what any 7th d-guy would do in his situation. Score a goal! That’s right Jake Walman scored on what was a lengthy delayed penalty call. Not only did the 7th defenseman score but Robert Bortuzzo was the one to make the cross ice pass to Walman. Why not.

Just mere seconds later David Perron finished off the Blues scoring for the night. Perron just threw the puck at the net. It hit a Ranger in front and went in the net. Shoutout to the Blues for scoring six in honor of baseball officially being back. (I kid I kid)

K’Andre Miller scored to try and start an epic comeback. Thankfully that wasn’t meant to be.

In fact the Blues held the Rangers to just four shots in the final frame. They go on to win 6-2 and snap the four game skid. Next up for the Blues is Nashville on Saturday morning. Final shot totals were 35-29 in favor of the Blues.

Bonus! -

I’m posting the full game highlights because there were some great Husso saves tonight that somehow didn’t make the individual highlight reel.

Robert Thomas: A man of few words.#stlblues pic.twitter.com/GYIQyWwKQm — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) March 11, 2022

Ville Husso postgame comments. How great has he been?

Ville Husso on his kick save against Dryden Hunt: "I just tried to put my leg out there and it hit my toe, I guess. One of those saves that you just put something there and hope for the best, and it just hit me."#stlblues pic.twitter.com/jdNCa3nmCG — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) March 11, 2022

#stlblues just forced Rangers to pull the best goalie in NHL. Yeah, they’re good. — Alex Ferrario (@Ferrario101ESPN) March 11, 2022

Don’t forget Bozak. /sarcasm

Folks, we figured it out. Buchnevich was the problem! #stlblues — 2G1C Podcast (@TwoGuysOneCup) March 11, 2022

And finally not a Blues tweet but the murder of a city.