Jets at Blues preview: Will the Blues build on a wild win?

Yesterday’s 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators was... unique. It’s doubtful that anyone expected a barnburner out of this one. The Blues were mired, until recently, with a stretch of poor play before snapping their four-game winless streak against the Rangers on Thursday evening. After dumping six goals on the Rangers, the Blues’ explosive offense unloaded for seven (albeit two empty netters) on Nashville.

Robert Thomas’ four point (2G, 2A) performance was aided by Jordan Kyrou in a display of assists that haven’t been seen in quite a while. Kyrou had a three point day, and his assist on Thomas’ go-ahead goal is beautiful.

The Blues’ recently dormant power play which had gone 0 for its last 10, scored twice in the first period. The only part of the team that honestly needed to be sharper was the defense. It’s not every night that allowing four goals will get you a win, and tonight against the Jets is probably not one of thoes nights.

The Blues caught Jusse Saros on a bad day. The Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck had one of his own on Friday, allowing 4 goals on 37 shots to the Islanders en route to a disappointing 5-2 loss for Winnipeg. The Jets are 4-4-2 in their last ten, and with five fewer points in two more games than the Dallas Stars, more than likely to miss the postseason this year.

This has not been a good season for Winnipeg, but that doesn’t mean that they’re an easy mark by any stretch of the imagination. Kyle Connor is continuing his incredible season, with 36 goals, tied with Alexander Ovechkin for fourth highest in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois (23 G) and Mark Scheifele (21 G) are two others that the Blues should keep their eyes on.

After a win like Saturday’s, it’s hard to think that the Blues are going to make many - if any - changes to their lineup or lines tonight aside from Jordan Binnington being in net.