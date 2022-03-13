Jets at Blues GameDay Thread: Spring Forward

Someone decided to set up a photographer outside of the Blues’ locker room before today’s early evening tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, and this needs to be done more often.

How else would we know that Alexei Toropchenko has such fashion sense?

Quick, someone ask Justin Faulk about his accessorizing!

Ivan Barbashev looks like he wandered off of the set of Reservoir Dogs.

Brandon Saad, well... ok.

Really owning the moment is Brayden Schenn, complete with casual cup of coffee and a watch the size of a dinner plate.

While the Blues are stylin’, the rest of us are probably at home in our Sunday evening best jeans - or something with more give - and that’s just fine too. After feasting on goals the last two games, I think we can all be forgiven for wanting to be a little more comfortable.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you totally look like those guys in a suit.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.