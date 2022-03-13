 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jets at Blues GameDay Thread: Spring Forward

Time changes may suck, but the Blues’ offense the last couple games certainly has not.

By hildymac
/ new
NHL: JAN 29 Jets at Blues Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Someone decided to set up a photographer outside of the Blues’ locker room before today’s early evening tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, and this needs to be done more often.

Winnipeg Jets v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

How else would we know that Alexei Toropchenko has such fashion sense?

Winnipeg Jets v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Quick, someone ask Justin Faulk about his accessorizing!

Winnipeg Jets v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Ivan Barbashev looks like he wandered off of the set of Reservoir Dogs.

Winnipeg Jets v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Brandon Saad, well... ok.

Winnipeg Jets v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Really owning the moment is Brayden Schenn, complete with casual cup of coffee and a watch the size of a dinner plate.

While the Blues are stylin’, the rest of us are probably at home in our Sunday evening best jeans - or something with more give - and that’s just fine too. After feasting on goals the last two games, I think we can all be forgiven for wanting to be a little more comfortable.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you totally look like those guys in a suit.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

Loading comments...