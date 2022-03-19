Blues at Blue Jackets GameDay Thread

There is something going through the Blues’ locker room right now, and while it’s a relief not to discuss how it’s Covid, it’s still popping key players. Vladimir Tarasenko will be out this afternoon against the Blue Jackets. Robert Thomas will be returning, however, so it appears this bug both giveth and taketh away.

Jake Walman will be in for Tarasenko, as Craig Berube will be using seven defensemen today. It’s also probably safe to assume that today’s starter will be Jordan Binnington. After a 43 save performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday evening, Ville Husso deserves a bit of rest.

You may’ve noticed it mentioned that today’s game is the last before Monday’s trade deadline. There probably won’t be much difference between this afternoon’s lineup and Tuesday evening’s against the Washington Capitals, but in case there is, it’s interesting to consider who may be shipped out to shore up the Blues’ spotty defense.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re not sure what to do with a 4 PM start.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.