Blues at Rangers projected lines

There are a couple of small tweaks for tonight’s game in the forward lines, and one of them is to get a bit tougher. Dakota Joshua will be slotting in for Klim Kostin on the fourth line to give the Blues a little bit of sandpaper to compete with, presumably, our old friend Ryan Reaves.

He’s not the only change on the fourth line, either. Oskar Sundqvist, who sat out Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, will be back in tonight. Aside from his return and Joshua’s getting playing time, everything else should be set the same as it was this weekend.

This means the Rangers faithful will get to see one of their former star forwards continue to light it up with Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas. Hopefully (not really) Igor Shesterkin is ready to block a few shots from his fellow Russians.

Here are tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Kyrou - Schenn - Barbashev

Joshua - Bozak - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Walman - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso