Blues at Rangers GameDay Thread

The Blues and the New York Rangers both are humming along this season with similar records, both firmly ensconced in a playoff position in their respective divisions. A big part of this? Both teams have goaltenders in the league’s top tier.

Igor Sheshterkin and Ville Husso have both slammed the door shut on the opposition more often than not - the former sports a 1.95 GAA, the latter finally saw his go up to 2.03. Sheshterkin will have to find a way to solve his old teammate’s new line - consistently this season Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Vladimir Tarasenko have been hell on opponents. The Blues’ scoring is running on all cylinders right now - with Sheshterkin, hopefully, they won’t hit a wall.

This is your GameDay Thread. Say hi to old friend Ryan Reaves.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.