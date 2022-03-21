2022 NHL Trade Deadline Open Thread

The lead-up to the NHL’s 2022 trade deadline has been pretty solid. The Bruins upgraded their defense by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks (and then promptly signing him to an extension). The Seattle Kraken have traded their captain Mark Giordano to the Toronto Maple Leafs while retaining half of his salary. The Canadiens dealt Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a decent return - not bad for a former 7th round pick of the Thrashers.

Speaking of the Panthers, they also acquired Claude Giroux this weekend. Several Eastern Conference teams are clearly loading up for a deep playoff run, and the Panthers might be best positioning themselves out of all of them.

Right now, the options are getting slim for the Blues to make a deal to shore up their defense going into the playoffs. Will Doug Armstrong sell the farm (team) for Jakob Chychrun? It doesn’t seem like Chychrun’s injury is concerning many GMs at the moment.

Even if the Blues don’t make a big splash today, it’s still going to be a busy afternoon. We’ll cover any deals that go down with St. Louis, but for the other news around the league, feel free to discussed who got hosed and who got away with murder here.