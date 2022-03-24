Oskar Sundqvist can shine in Detroit

You know what? I was going to write an article titled” “It’s not time to give up on Oskar Sundqvist just yet,” and then the St. Louis Blues traded Sundqvist to the Detroit Red Wings, alongside Jake Walman and a 2023 second-round draft pick at the trade deadline.



So, I changed the article’s title.



First of all, I’d like to thank Sundqvist and Walman for their contributions to the Blues from 2018-2022 and 2019-2022, respectively. Sundqvist won his second Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and his first with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016.



When healthy, Sundqvist is a solid center and right-wing. He skates pretty well, and he has a lot of offensive skills, including his ability to block shots from all directions. His style can be described as greasy, quiet, and fearless. He’s a hard worker on and off the ice.



In case you missed it, Sundqvist has already recorded two points (one goal and one assist) for the Red Wings on March 22nd against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Little Caesars Arena. Congratulations to him! Hopefully, Sundqvist can stay healthy so he can achieve a fresh start in Detroit. I always want to see good players like him succeed, whether they play for the Blues or not.



We hear from Oskar Sundqvist after he gets a goal, an assist and is a plus-3 in his Red Wings debut, a 6-3 win over the Flyers. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/7eR0Tnkoq7 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 23, 2022



As for Walman, I believe he has a bright future ahead of him. In my opinion, St. Louis didn’t utilize him very well. He’s a fairly promising defenseman who plays left defense.



Like I wrote about on March 11th, I wanted to see what Jake Walman can do. Sadly, I likely won’t get to see him succeed in St. Louis unless he returns for a second stint one day. But I wish him the best of luck in Detroit.



In the March 22nd home game against Philadelphia, Walman recorded a +1 rating, three shots, and 24 shifts in 17:19 of ice time.



Oh, and I just want to leave this here.

