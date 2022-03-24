Flyers at Blues projected lines

The Blues should be at full forward depth tonight to take on the Flyers, but it looks like the defense’s best pairing will be out of comission.

Vladimir Tarasenko, who was sick with whatever illness has been going through the team, will be rejoining the Blues, as will Robert Thomas. Neither forward traveled with the team to Washington, which was a game that the Blues still won handily. With the full force of the offense iced against the Flyers, who haven’t won a road game since December 30th, the Blues should skate away with a win.

Either that, or Carter Hart or Martin Jones (whoever is starting tonight) will look like the second coming of Bernie Parent.

Torey Krug is out tonight due to an injury sustained Thursday and is currently listed as week to week. Niko Mikkola will be slotted next to Justin Faulk.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Kyrou - Schenn - Buchnevich

Barbashev - Thomas - Tarasenko

Walker - Brown - Toropchenko

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Scandella - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington