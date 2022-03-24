Flyers at Blues GameDay Thread: Krug out, Leddy debuts at home

In case you were trying to figure out how in the world to watch tonight’s game, well...

If you don’t yet have an ESPN+/Hulu bundle, you might want to sign up.

Tonight’s game marks the return of Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas, and the home debut of recent trade deadline acquisition Nick Leddy. Unfortunately, the defense will be hamstrung by the absence of Torey Krug, who is currently week-to-week.

Regardless, the Blues are playing a Flyers team best described as brutal on the road. Or, well, just brutal. This is not the season any fan of Philadelphia expected, and certainly isn’t the one that they wanted. Losing Claude Giroux was the icing on the cake of continual disappointment - it’s always tough to watch a team stagger through what the Flyers are going through, but it’s never tough to have them as an opponent.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready for the Blues to bully the Bullies.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.