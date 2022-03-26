Hurricanes at Blues GameDay Thread

There’s no denying that Thursday night’s loss against the Flyers was a self-own. Hopefully it was also a learning experience.

Tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes can either be a bounce-back one or a rout. Carolina’s the third best team in the league, a consistent offensive danger, and has been getting solid goaltending from Frederik Andersen. Luckily the Blues have firepower of their own, and some solid goaltending from Ville Husso. Despite a loss back on March 19th against the Blue Jackets where he allowed five goals, Husso is still on a stretch of impressive play.

The Blues are going to need all of that impressiveness tonight. The Blues sit a point behind the Minnesota Wild and a point above the Predators in an increasingly tight race for home-ice playoff advantage. The Dallas Stars are just four points behind, making the contest for a wild card spot even tougher.

Two points are two points, regardless of if they come from a game against a sure bet or a tough challenge.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want the Blues to rise to the occasion.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.