Canucks at Blues preview: Get over it

The last two games have been less than ideal for the Blues. Outscored 12-4 against one of the league’s worst and then one of the league’s best teams, the team has slipped into fourth place in the Central, five points behind the Minnesota Wild for second place.

It wasn’t long ago that the Blues were as firm of a lock for home ice advantage as you could be in the Central, but going 3-4-3 in your last ten games isn’t how to do it. Vancouver’s 4-3-3 record in their last ten is much more ideal, even though they’re still sitting outside of the playoff bubble. They’re only three points behind the Golden Knights for the last wild card spot, and since Bruce Boudreau’s takeover of coaching duties, the Canucks are competitive in the Pacific.

The Blues started last week with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals, and then everything went down from there. There’s been a lack of tenacity here and there this season and it has managed to coalesce into a complete breakdown at the completely worst time of the season.

As of late, the Blues have been playing Vancouver well. They’re 3-1-1 in their last five meetings but with the way that the Blues have been playing recently, it’s tough to tell if fans will be seeing the rattled team that they were treated to Saturday night, or if they’ll get a blast at a focused Blues squad instead.