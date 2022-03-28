Canucks at Blues GameDay Thread: Back to basics

So, the tweaks made by the team before Saturday night’s loss to Carolina didn’t work. At all. What’s in store for tonight?

Turns out, not much different. Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou

MacEachern - Walker - Toropchenko

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Scandella - Faulk

Mikkola - Rosen

Goalie

Husso

Husso gets a chance to rebound from the Carolina game, MacKenzie MacEachern gets to stretch his game legs, and Calle Rosen gets a shot tonight against a quick Vancouver squad. The speed adjustments are welcome, the scoring is there… the trick is for the defense to man up.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you know what these guys can do. Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.