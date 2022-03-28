Canucks @ Blues Recap

Game Highlights:

First Period - Marco Scandella opened up the scoring tonight between the two teams. You didn’t read that wrong by the way. Vladimir Tarasenko fired a shot that hit Jaroslav Halak’s stick, Halak, the beer vendor in 316 and finally off of Scandella and in. That’s just goal number 2 on the year for Scandella. It gave the Blues something they haven’t had in forever it seems (forever, 6 games same difference)...the first goal of the game.

Ivan Barbashev made a great play for the puck and raced up ice with it. David Perron joined him on the rush and created a 2 on 1 chance. Barbashev made a great pass to Perron who finished the play with a wrister. 23rd goal of the year for Perron. Only Brett Hull had more goals than 57 in the month of March. That’s how hot Perron has been.

2-0 Blues after one. Shots were 9-8 in favor of the Blues.

Second Period - The second period didn’t have any goals, but Ville Husso had to make some key saves to keep the Canucks off of the board.

Shots in the period were 17-9 in favor of the Canucks.

Third Period - Less than a minute into the third period the Blues scored again. Vladimir Tarasenko fired a one timer on Halak and Halak made the save. Halak gave up a juicy rebound that Tarasenko was able to bury past Halak. 22 goals for Vladdy and the Blues jumped to a 3-0 lead.

Mike’s brother Brad Hunt was finally able to beat Husso to get the Canucks on the board. The Canucks rushed up the ice. It was a three on one chance. Hunt didn’t pass it and fired a shot on net. Shot went in. Shutout gone. Still 3-1 Blues.

EMPTY NET GOAL FOR BIG DADDY VLADDY FOR POINT NUMBER 500 IN THE NHL.

Blues get the much needed win at home. Final shot totals were 36-29 in favor of the Canucks. Next game for the Blues is Wednesday night against these same Canuckleheads.

Tweets of the Game:

Coach on 500 for Vladdy -

Berube on Tarasenko reaching 500 career points tonight: "It's a great accomplishment. He's been a very good player for quite a while. He's continuing to be a good player. He's actually a more well-rounded player than when I first got here, seeing him now." #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 29, 2022

Yeah now if they could actually start every game like tonight that’d be swell.

Husso on the #stlblues getting out to a 2-0 lead tonight: "The second goal, you get some confidence and guys are rolling. I think we just need to start every game like that." pic.twitter.com/jm3FjKo4Q6 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) March 29, 2022

Jaro cannot beat the Blues. These were his numbers before taking the L tonight.

Former Blue Jaroslav Halak in goal for Vancouver. In his 16-year career, this marks only the 4th time Halak has faced the Blues. He's 0-2-1, 4.56 GAA, .860 save % — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) March 28, 2022

Neat!