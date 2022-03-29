Blues Acquire Brady Lyle

Monday was the annual AHL trade deadline and the St. Louis Blues made one deal, acquiring defenseman Brady Lyle from the Boston Bruins for “future considerations.” Lyle will report to the Springfield Thunderbirds as due to NHL rules, he can’t play for the Blues this season.

Lyle is a 22-year-old 6’3” 211 lb blueliner from North Bay, Ontario, Canada.

Lyle spent six seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the North Bay Battalion from 2015-18 and the Owen Sound Attack from 2018-20 and then went overseas briefly to play with Detva HC in the Slovak Tipsport Liga, the top league in Slovakia during the 2020-21 season.

Then after Detva HC’s season ended, Lyle signed a contract with the Providence Bruins on April 16, 2020, after going undrafted.

A little over a year later on April 19, 2021, the Boston Bruins signed Lyle to a two-year, entry-level contract.

So far this season, Lyle has nine points in 48 games while playing in a depth role on the Providence blueline.