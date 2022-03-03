Blues sign goaltender Will Cranley to entry-level contract

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the St. Louis Blues have signed goaltender Will Cranley to a three-year, entry-level contract that is set to begin in the 2022-23 season. Cranley will finish this season with his current team, the Ottawa 67s.

The 20-year-old native of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada was the Blues’ sixth-round draft pick (163rd overall) in 2020.

Cranley grew up playing for his hometown Peterborough MHA team and Peterborough Petes U15 and U16 teams before being selected by the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League 35th overall in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

In a backup role with the 67s during the 2019-20 season, Cranley had a record of 18-2-0-0 in 21 starts and posted a 2.81 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage and recorded four shutouts. His 18 wins were the most by a 67’s rookie since Lukas Mensator (26) in 2002-03 and his four shutouts were the most by a 67’s rookie since Levente Szuper also had four in the 1998-99 season.

Cranley has already made his professional debut as he signed an amateur tryout agreement and played with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League last season in late April when the OHL was shut down due to COVID restrictions in Ontario. He stopped 21 of 23 shots in a losing effort.

In 34 games this season, Cranley has a record of 11-19-1-1 with a 3.84 goals-against average and .872 save percentage, and one shutout.

One advantage that Cranley has as a goalie is his size as he is currently 6’5” and weighs in at 193 lbs and he looks to be a promising young goaltender as he works his way up through the Blues prospect pipeline.