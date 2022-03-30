Blues at Canucks Preview: Keep it rolling

The Blues can thank Vladimir Tarasenko for helping them snap their streak of malaise filled play. Tarasenko netted three points - two goals and an assist - en route to his 500th point as a Blue and a St. Louis win by the score of 4-1.

Thanks to the win, the Blues are perched at... well, still in fourth place in the Central, one point behind the Nashville Predators, five behind the Minnesota Wild, and, well, 19 behind the Colorado Avalanche. Home ice playoff advantage is still in reach, but with only 17 games remaining the Blues are going to have to continue building on the groundwork that they laid on Monday night. Confidence without arrogance is a good thing for any hockey team to have, and hopefully the Blues’ win over the Canucks helped build it.

Another win over Vancouver today would continue that building process. Ville Husso turned in a 35 save performance in St. Louis on Monday; will the Blues give him another shot tonight?

The Blues’ motivation is home ice, and Vancouver’s is just getting into the post-season. They’ve gone on quite a tear since hiring Bruce Boudreau as head coach and are just four points behind the Dallas Stars for the last playoff spot.

The Canucks are going to have to keep an eye on 40-assist man Robert Thomas tonight. Honestly, they need to keep an eye on the entire Blues’ offense. Going down the stretch, they’re heating up - they have four 20 goal scorers with Barbashev, Saad, and Schenn ready to join that club. Tack on four players with more than 50 points and at least four more players who will meet that point before the end of the season, and home ice advantage is well within the Blues’ grasp - as long as the defense cooperates.