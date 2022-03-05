Snag some new Blues merch from BreakingT, and support the International Red Cross

As always, 12.5% of every sale of BreakingT merchandise will go to charity. This go round, St. Louis Game Time will be donating to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Based in Switzerland, the Nobel Peace Prize winning organization has been working quadruple overtime aiding refugees from Ukraine as well as spearheading humanitarian efforts for those still in the country fighting against Vladimir Putin’s unwarranted war.

Even if you don’t purchase a t-shirt or a hoodie, please consider donating to the IRC to help those impacted by Russia’s invasion of a sovereign state.

New this month are five designs that any Blues fan can love. Personally, I have a soft spot for the NHL 94 style shirts of Ryan O’Reilly and Ivan Barbashev, who is having himself a season.

If you’re interested, please head over to BreakingT, grab some swag, and help out a good cause.