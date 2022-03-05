Blues at Islanders GameDay Thread: Congrats Big Z

Zdeno Chara was a tough opponent during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final for the Blues, but even without that time spent dealing with his prowess and size, it’s tough for Blues fans to not respect him. It’s impossible for hockey fans to not respect him.

He’s been in the NHL since 1997, after being drafted by the Islanders in the third round of the 1996 Draft. He’s grown from baby giraffe to stalwart, and today the Islanders are celebrating an incredible accomplishment of his:

Looks like #Isles are honoring Zdeno Chara and his milestone today.



Set the record for most games played by a defenseman in #NHL history (1,652) back on Feb. 24 vs. #SJSharks. pic.twitter.com/SHXNZcp9Bq — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) March 5, 2022

It’s always good to see a record held by Chris Chelios fall.

This is your GameDay Thread. Celebrate Big Z during the pre-game; best Big Z during the game itself.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.