Blues at Devils GameDay Thread

This wasn’t the ideal thing to see right before today’s tilt against the Devils:

5v5 Team Defence - March 6 pic.twitter.com/h5j2KJ7djj — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2022

The Blues’ defense had appeared to have been playing better, but their last two losses to the Rangers and Islanders have more than called that into question. Yesterday’s loss especially caught the team flat-footed and tired. Today’s game’s official start is a whole half-hour later, but for the Blues, it would just be nice if they started it on time. Playing the last two minutes of a 60 minute game isn’t a recipe for success, regardless of what team you are or who you’re playing against.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you expect them to finish up this four game road trip with a better performance.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.