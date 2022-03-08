Senators at Blues projected lines

After mixing and matching the lines seemed to wake the Blues up on Sunday afternoon, it should come at no surprise that Craig Berube has kept those late-game changes. Factor in Dakota Joshua and Klim Kostin being sent to the Springfield Thunderbirds, and the Blues are going to have a very different looking offense tonight at puck drop.

The defense is, unsurprisingly, the same, with Binnington in net after his strong (after the first goal) showing against the Islanders on Saturday.

Notably, Jordan Kyrou will be on a line with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko, which should be especially challenging for the Senators’ defense to handle. Ivan Barbashev has been promoted to the top line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlouisblues.com:

Forwards

Barbashev - O’Reilly - Perron

Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Schenn - Buchnevich

MacEachern - Bozak - Toropchenko

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Walman - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington