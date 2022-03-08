Senators at Blues projected lines

After mixing and matching the lines seemed to wake the Blues up on Sunday afternoon, it should come at no surprise that Craig Berube has kept those late-game changes. Factor in Dakota Joshua and Klim Kostin being sent to the Springfield Thunderbirds, and the Blues are going to have a very different looking offense tonight at puck drop.
The defense is, unsurprisingly, the same, with Binnington in net after his strong (after the first goal) showing against the Islanders on Saturday.
Notably, Jordan Kyrou will be on a line with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko, which should be especially challenging for the Senators’ defense to handle. Ivan Barbashev has been promoted to the top line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.
Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlouisblues.com:
Forwards
Barbashev - O’Reilly - Perron
Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko
Saad - Schenn - Buchnevich
MacEachern - Bozak - Toropchenko
Defense
Mikkola - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Walman - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
