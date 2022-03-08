 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Senators at Blues GameDay Thread

Is tonight the night that Blues fans see some consistent effort?

By hildymac
/ new
Ottawa Senators v St Louis Blues

After a tough few games since his return from injury, Oskar Sundqvist is taking a siesta tonight. Was Sunny to blame for the Blues’ road-trip debacle? Of course not. Did he look like he maybe needed another day off? Absolutely.

Someone who doesn’t need a day off? The man between the pipes tonight, Jordan Binnington. One mistake against the Islanders notwithstanding, Binnington has been solid in his last stretch of games, adding fuel to the tandem fire that is the Blues’ goaltending.

I know I love a good goaltending discussion, don’t you?

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready to get back on a win streak.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

Loading comments...