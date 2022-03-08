Senators at Blues GameDay Thread

After a tough few games since his return from injury, Oskar Sundqvist is taking a siesta tonight. Was Sunny to blame for the Blues’ road-trip debacle? Of course not. Did he look like he maybe needed another day off? Absolutely.

Someone who doesn’t need a day off? The man between the pipes tonight, Jordan Binnington. One mistake against the Islanders notwithstanding, Binnington has been solid in his last stretch of games, adding fuel to the tandem fire that is the Blues’ goaltending.

Binnington will get the start tonight against Ottawa.



In his last three games, he is 2-1 with a 1.01 GAA and .961 save percentage. He's stopped 73 of 76 shots.



Feb 22. at PHI: 1G, 26 shots

Feb. 27 at CHI: 0 G, 30 shots

Mar. 5 at NYI: 2 G, 20 shots — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 8, 2022

I know I love a good goaltending discussion, don’t you?

