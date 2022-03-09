Scott Perunovich requires surgery on his wrist, will miss at least two months

The Blues wound up getting some bad news earlier today, with the assessment of Pavel Buchnevich’s injury leading to at least a missed game tomorrow night. The team released a second dose of less than ideal news later this afternoon regarding Scott Perunovich.

Perunovich hasn’t played since January 15th’s 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs, and he won’t be joining the team on the ice for the remainder of the regular season. The Blues announced today that Perunovich will be undergoing surgery on his left wrist and will be evaluated in eight weeks. From the team’s press release:

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that defenseman Scott Perunovich will undergo surgery on his left wrist. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Robert N. Hotchkiss in New York. Perunovich is scheduled to be re-evaluated in eight weeks. Perunovich, 23, has made 19 appearances with the Blues this season, posting six assists and eight penalty minutes. The Hibbing, Minnesota native has also played in 17 games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, logging 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) and eight penalty minutes.

Dr. Hotchkiss is a highly rated hand and wrist specialist who is Medical Director of Clinical Research, Director of Research in the Hand & Upper Extremity Service, and Director of Translational and External Initiatives at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Dr. Hotchkiss’ resume is impressive - it’s tough to argue with Perunovich seeing a Johns Hopkins trained doctor with a visiting fellowship at the Mayo Clinic - and Perunovich’s recovery should be a quick one. Just not quick enough to see any ice time before the end of the regular season.