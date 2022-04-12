Blues at Bruins preview: Ten to go

The Blues are on a five game win streak and are 7-2-1 in their last ten games, and they’re still tied with the Wild for second in the division. That’s the rub at the end of the season in the Western Conference - you’ve got to capitalize on literally every opportunity to for advancement that you can, or else you’re going to get into these late season dogfights.

The Eastern Conference is no picnic either. The Bruins sit fourth in the Atlantic Division with 95 points, good for the top wild card spot. In the Central, that would put them behind only the division-leading Avalanche.

The Blues’ offense has continued to roll, as evidenced in the team’s 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. A more complete team game than fans have seen for a while, the game clicked from top to bottom for the Blues. The Islanders had just played the night before then traveled; the Blues’ won’t have that luxury against the Bruins. Their last game was Sunday, a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins will have to contend with a red-hot Robert Thomas, who is on a nine game point streak and has a bizonkers 23 points in his last 13 games. Adding some potential oomph to the firepower could be the return of either Tyler Bozak or Torey Krug (or both!) tonight to the Blues. They’re on the road trip and are ready for a return, but Craig Berube wasn’t being specific about a date.

Questionable for the Bruins are David Pasternak and newest addition Hampus Lindholm who have both both missed recent games due to injury. The Bruins have still continued to roll at a breakneck pace, outmatched by only the Colorado Avalanche in points in the second half of the season.