Blues at Bruins projected lines: Krug very likely to return

Tonight should be a happy homecoming for Torey Krug. Krug, before signing with the Blues as a free agent in 2020, spent nine seasons as one of the cornerstone defensemen for the Boston Bruins. He was a fan favorite, upsetting many but showing a massive amount of class on his way out. He also has gone from throwing body checks on Robert Thomas to having Thomas set him up for some sweet goals:
Krug should be returning tonight against the Bruins in his first game there not in a B’s sweater. Craig Berube was playing coy with the lines earlier, so it’s unsure where Krug will be slotted in.
Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:
Forwards
Saad - O’Reilly - Perron
Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko
Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou
Toropchenko - Brown - Walker
Defense
Scandella - Parayko
Leddy - Faulk
Mikkola - Bortuzzo
Krug *
Goalie
Husso
Krug will be a game-time decision; since Nick Leddy and Justin Faulk have been playing so well together, fans may see Krug with a non-traditional defensive partner such as Colton Parayko. Regardless of where he slots in, it’s good to have Krug back in the lineup.
Loading comments...