Blues at Bruins projected lines: Krug very likely to return

Tonight should be a happy homecoming for Torey Krug. Krug, before signing with the Blues as a free agent in 2020, spent nine seasons as one of the cornerstone defensemen for the Boston Bruins. He was a fan favorite, upsetting many but showing a massive amount of class on his way out. He also has gone from throwing body checks on Robert Thomas to having Thomas set him up for some sweet goals:

Krug should be returning tonight against the Bruins in his first game there not in a B’s sweater. Craig Berube was playing coy with the lines earlier, so it’s unsure where Krug will be slotted in.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou

Toropchenko - Brown - Walker

Defense

Scandella - Parayko

Leddy - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Krug *

Goalie

Husso

Krug will be a game-time decision; since Nick Leddy and Justin Faulk have been playing so well together, fans may see Krug with a non-traditional defensive partner such as Colton Parayko. Regardless of where he slots in, it’s good to have Krug back in the lineup.