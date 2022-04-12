Blues at Bruins GameDay Thread

Torey Krug has never been in TD Garden as a member of a team other than the Boston Bruins... until tonight. Will he be bringing his A game? Of course.

Will the Blues play as hard against the Bruins as they usually do? One would assume, even though they haven’t had a chance to visit Boston since October of 2019. After all, this is the team that made Tuukka Rask wish he had a milk crate handy on multiple occasions:

Boston will be coming out strong tonight - a win means that they clinch a spot in the postseason for yet another year. They’re going to be playing short handed, missing David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindolm, and Matt Grzelcyk due to injury. It won’t be an easy victory for the Blues, who have five wins in a row and are tied with the Wild for second in the Central Division.

This is your GameDay thread. Comment like getting Krug back is just like making a trade.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.