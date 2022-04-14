Blues at Sabres GameDay Thread: Rolling Blues stay mostly status quo tonight

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it - and the Blues sure as hell aren’t broke. The Blues haven’t scored fewer than four goals in any of their last nine games, their defense has improved, especially with the return of Torey Krug on Tuesday night, and goaltending has been excellent from both goalies.

Tonight Jordan Binnington is getting the start in net to give Ville Husso a rest - and because he’s been playing well recently. His win against the New York Islanders on Saturday night was one goal away from a shutout (30 saves on 31 shots) and could mark a return to form. He’s facing off against the Sabres tonight.

This is your GameDay Thread, and these are tonight’s lines from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou

Toropchenko - Brown - Walker

Defense

Scandella - Parayko

Leddy - Faulk

Krug - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington