Wild at Blues GameDay Thread: Win it to clinch it

The Blues’ two prime national broadcast games this season have come against the Minnesota Wild. First, there was the 2022 NHL Winter Classic on January 1st, where the Blues beat the Wild 6-4. This afternoon’s game, the conclusion to the season series, will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ for those on the go.

A few seasons ago, it would’ve been hard to envision a late-season matchup between the Blues and the Wild as prime national TV fodder, but with both teams displaying some fantastic firepower this season, there really couldn’t’ve been a better game for ABC to choose to highlight. The Wild have Kirill Kaprizov, who is 8th in the league with 91 points and tied for fifth in the league with 42 goals. The Blues, of course, have a second line with Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich who rank first, second, and third on the team in points.

If this game is a dull low scoring, one goal game, I will eat my hat.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready for the postseason.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.