Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff spot with win over Wild

You could be forgiven if you were concerned about the outcome of today’s game against the Minnesota Wild. After springing to a 5-1 lead, the Blues allowed four third period goals to the Wild. Their propensity for not always playing a full 60 minute game is one thing; the team’s record in extra time is another.

Brayden Schenn’s winner snapped Blues fans right out of their worry and right into playoff mode.

With today’s 6-5 win, the Blues are one point ahead of the Wild for second in the Central Division and have clinched a playoff berth for the fourth season in a row, and 45th in franchise history. They’re also going to finish the season with more than 100 points for the first time since 2015-2016, when they finished with 107 points and made it to the Western Conference Final.

The Blues still have seven games remaining - the next on the docket is tomorrow against the Nashville Predators - so seeding is still a formality. It looks like fans will be in for a treat, though, because odds are high that the Wild and Blues will meet up in the first round for some see-saw action. Buy your TUMS now.