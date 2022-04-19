Bruins at Blues preview: In it to win ten

Scrolling through the images to find one for the header of this preview was a blast. So many photos of Blues fans celebrating the 2019 Stanley Cup win at the Game Seven watch party kicked up. Street party photos were there.

Game six photos are there. Boy, how fun would it’ve been had the Blues taken game six, and the Cup, at home? Unfortunately the less said about that game the better, but it doesn’t matter in the end - the Blues are on the Stanley Cup as the 2019 champions and the Bruins are not.

Good times, but this is 2022 now. The Blues plowed through the Bruins in Boston last week 4-2 thanks to Vladimir Tarasenko’s two goal game. The Blues have been plowing through everyone, to be honest - they haven’t scored fewer than four goals in a game going back to March 26th, and they haven’t lost a game in their last nine. The Avalanche lost to the Caps last night, so the Blues are riding the longest active winning streak in the NHL.

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Predators featured a team record seven goals in the second period and an 8-3 win. While that may not happen tonight, there’s no reason to expect that the Blues’ offense won’t continue clicking. Robert Thomas has a 13 game point streak, Pavel Buchnevich has a 10 game streak, and Vladimir Tarasenko - who leads the team with 33 goals - is on a six game point streak and a five game goal streak. During those five games, Tarasenko has eight goals and 14 points.

The Bruins, who are headed to the postseason as per usual, haven’t played since Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both David Pastrnak and acquisition Hampus Lindholm are still out with injuries, which have crimped the Bruins’ style. Both players will be missed (by the Bruins) tonight at Enterprise Center.

The Blues are just a point ahead of the Minnesota Wild for second in the Central, so despite being on a nine-game run, a win for ten would help their playoff seeding tremendously.