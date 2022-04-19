Bruins at Blues GameDay Thread: How long can the streak roll?

If you’ve purchased a 2022 Winter Classic jersey, well, today is the day to wear it. The Blues are sporting their newest duds tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Another thing they’re sporting, other than stylish home off-whites, is a nine-game win streak. They have the longest active streak in the NHL, and there’s not much reason to assume that it’ll come to an end tonight. All good things, yada yada yada, but the offense is clicking so well that it’s hard to envision a day where the Blues don’t put up a four-spot, let alone lose.

I apologize for the jinx.

At the very least, Robert Thomas’s point streak has to hit... you know, I’ll leave that alone.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want the Winter Classic jerseys as the new roads.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.