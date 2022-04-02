Blues at Flames GameDay Thread: High powered Calgary offense could be a challenge

Fun fact: the Blues’ next win is win number 1967. Impressively enough, they’d be just the second team from the 1967 expansion to reach that win number, the first being the Flyers.

There is a lot to build on from last night’s overtime loss, believe it or not. The team’s offense shone, peppering Mike Smith and getting five goals on the night. In most other games, five goals is enough to win. Last night, thanks to an atrocious first period, it was not. Obviously, this means that a bit more effort and awareness from the team’s defense.

The number of times that I have typed that or something similar to that statement this season has been frustrating, but with Torey Krug’s absence I might as well get used to typing it a few more times.

