Blues at Sharks preview: The point streak stands

It’s so hard right now to make a mistake this time of the year. Just the smallest one, even in the middle of a 13 game point streak, winds up getting you back into third place and tied with the Minnesota Wild.

Despite losing 3-2 in another loss in extra time and losing Mackenzie MacEachern to the IR, the Blues are well positioned in the Central as they head on their last road trip of the season. Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich’s roll is still going, making the team one of the most lethal scoring threats in the league. The San Jose Sharks, tonight’s opponent, has been eliminated from playoff contention again. The Blues aren’t in danger of playing down to their opponent though, because despite the fact that the Sharks are staying home in May, they’re still a tough fight.

The Blues are 15-3-3 against the Pacific Division this season, and the San Jose Sharks finally wrapped an extended losing streak, so tonight’s outcome is anyone guess - but it would be doubtful that the Sharks would take their foot off the gas with an opportunity to play spoiler against a team that’s already beaten them twice on the season and who have dominated them pretty consistently since the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Sharks are missing the playoffs for the third straight season and have thirty fewer points than the Blues in the standings, but the Blues still need to be mindful of their bite.