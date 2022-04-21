Blues at Sharks GameDay Thread: Thomas rolling to a record

Robert Thomas is on a 14 game point streak, which is the best in the NHL right now. He’s a game off of Pierre Turgeon’s 15 game streak from back in 1999-2000, and Turgeon didn’t have the benefit of playing with Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko on a line.

That line is on fire but most importantly, the whole team is. Even with their loss on Tuesday to Boston, the Blues are on a 13 game point streak with no room for error and no need for adjustment, at least not offensively.

The Blues don’t have any changes for tonight past switching to Binnington in net. The road trip out west sees the Blues face the Sharks, Coyotes, and Ducks by the end of the weekend, three teams that the Blues have played well, before heading to Colorado to wrap it up on Tuesday.

Tonight’s a good chance to get off to a good start.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready for the last push before the postseast.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.