Blues at Coyotes GameDay Thread: No place like... Wichita?

The Blues are ending an era in Arizona tonight with their last game ever at Gila River Arena. Before they make their first visit to Arizona State University’s arena - the new temporary home of the Coyotes - they’ll be playing the Yotes in a preseason game in Kansas of all places.

The INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita is a 15,000 seat arena. It’s perfect for an AHL game or an NHL preseason game, and it seats 10K more than the Coyotes’ new home for next year.

For tonight’s game, the Blues have a good chance to keep their franchise record point streak going and - stop me if you’ve heard this before - a win will get them back into a tie with the MInnesota Wild with three games remaining. The Blues can wrap up the season with as many as 113 points and get themselves into decent positioning for the first round.

Just because the Blues are playing a team with 50 losses on the season doesn’t mean that tonight’ll be an easy win, or that the game doesn’t have any meaning for either franchise. Game 79 is just as important as game one.

