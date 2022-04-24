Blues at Ducks GameDay Thread: Farewell Getzlaf

It’s rare for a player in any professional sport to stay with one team for an extended period of time. It’s even more rare, in the whole “sports is a business” ecosystem, for someone to start and finish their career with the same team. It’s a special thing, as we’re witnessing this baseball season with Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

It’s tough when a captain, one you’ve drafted, leaves for a more favorable contract. Blues fans have seen that twice in the last decade, with David Backes and Alex Pietrangelo. Regardless of if it turns out to be a benefit to the team, it’s a bit of a stab in the chest to see them with a different crest on the front of their jersey.

Anaheim Ducks fans are fortunate.

Ryan Getzlaf, who is retiring this year, takes the ice for the last time tonight at the Honda Center. It’s fan appreciation night, but the fans’ appreciation will be directed at their captain, for good reason. The three-time All Star led his team to a Stanley Cup in 2009, and over 17 seasons with the Ducks, he’s put up impressive career numbers: 1156 games played, 282 goals, 736 assists, and 1018 points.

So raise a glass to a worthy competitor and a constant thorn in the Blues’ side. What the Ducks will look like without Getzlaf next season remains to be seen, but it’s going to be a very different club indeed.

