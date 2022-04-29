Golden Knights at Blues projected lines: Scandella sits

David Perron and Robert Bortuzzo should be good to go for tonight’s season finale against the Vegas Golden Knights. While the Blues are already a postseason lock, they do have the possibility of getting home ice with a Wild regulation loss. Having as full of a staff on the ice as possible would go a long way to helping them secure that advantage. It also could help the coaching staff get a little bit of a feel for any last minute tweaks heading into the playoffs.

On the other hand, there’s no point in exacerbating the injuries that exist, so Brayden Schenn and Marco Scandella will sit tonight’s tilt out. Ville Husso, who the Blues will probably rely on as starter in round one, gets the nod.

Here’s tonight’s last regular season lineup, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Bozak - Kyrou

Toropchenko - Brown - Walker

Defense

Krug - Parayko

Leddy - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso