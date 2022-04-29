Golden Knights at Blues GameDay Thread: Husso wraps up a stellar season

If the Blues win in any fashion tonight, and the Avalanche take out the Wild in regulation, playoff hockey will start early next week at Enterprise Center. If that scenario doesn’t click, then it’ll start at the XCel Energy Center. Regardless of which team gets home ice advantage in the first round, a Blues/Wild series promises to be a hell of a good time based on the performances of both teams during the regular season.

The Vegas Golden Knights don’t have to worry about home ice, because they’ve missed the playoffs for the first time in their history. Let’s all have a moment of silence. I’m sure that this is a very tough time for their fans and for Jack Eichel.

Certainly, it’ll be a tough time for whatever key player they decide to treat like crap this offseason.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready to wrap this up and get the real show on the road.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.