Blues vs. Wild First Round Schedule Released

The round one matchup everyone expected has been set by the NHL schedulemakers. There’s not much rest in store for either team, both of whom played last night - the first round for the Blues and Wild begins Monday:

Monday, May 2: Blues at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, May 4: Blues at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Friday, May 6: Wild at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 8: Wild at Blues, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS, SN360, TVA Sports)

*Tuesday, May 10: Blues at Wild, TBD

*Thursday, May 12: Wild at Blues, TBD

*Saturday, May 14: Blues at Wild, TBD

All times are in Eastern; the noted broadcast schedule is for national viewers. Bally Sports Midwest will be airing all Blues games within the Blues’ viewing area.