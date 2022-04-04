Coyotes at Blues probable lines: Kyrou returns

The Blues offense has been potent all season, even when the team’s been playing less than ideal hockey. No one wants to see any of the Blues’ offense sit for any reason, but if Jordan Kyrou had to pick a stretch to have whatever illness has been going through the Blues, this would be the time to choose.

Kyrou is back in tonight, just in enough time to square off with a Clayton Keller-less Coyotes team. Arizona can’t be thrilled, but it’s tough for the Coyotes to be thrilled about much this season.

The defensive pairings have also been tweaked a bit too, with Nick Leddy slotting in to Justin Faulk’s left, and Marco Scandella being reunited with Colton Parayko on the top pairing. If that will be beneficial remains to be seen, considering Scandella and Parayko’s “success” earlier this season, but Faulk being paired with Parayko wasn’t working much better.

Ville Husso gets his second start in a row tonight. Here’re the probable line combos from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou

MacEachern - Walker - Toropchenko

Defense

Scandella - Parayko

Leddy - Faulk

Rosen - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso