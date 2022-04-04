 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Coyotes at Blues GameDay Thread: Kyrou back, Husso in net

Will the Blues resist playing down to the competition tonight?

By hildymac
/ new
Arizona Coyotes v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

The Blues have done another glamor shoot for their arrival tonight, and no team should look this good while playing the Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Here’s Pavel Buchnevich, looking like someone who has six points (4G, 2A) in the last five games.

Arizona Coyotes v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Niko Mikkola is rocking the latest in Finnish assassin attire for spring 2022.

Arizona Coyotes v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Colton Parayko’s looking super casual on his way to the room. I could imagine that when you’re this tall, ties look weird.

Arizona Coyotes v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Captain Ryan O’Reilly already looks dialed in for tonight’s game, which is a very, very good thing.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you just wish that you could pull off a suit like Robert Bortuzzo.

Arizona Coyotes v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

Loading comments...