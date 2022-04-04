Coyotes at Blues GameDay Thread: Kyrou back, Husso in net

The Blues have done another glamor shoot for their arrival tonight, and no team should look this good while playing the Coyotes.

Here’s Pavel Buchnevich, looking like someone who has six points (4G, 2A) in the last five games.

Niko Mikkola is rocking the latest in Finnish assassin attire for spring 2022.

Colton Parayko’s looking super casual on his way to the room. I could imagine that when you’re this tall, ties look weird.

Captain Ryan O’Reilly already looks dialed in for tonight’s game, which is a very, very good thing.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you just wish that you could pull off a suit like Robert Bortuzzo.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.