Coyotes @ Blues Recap

Game Highlights:

First Period - No goals were scored but it was clear who the better team was to start the game. The Blues had several chances but couldn’t finish. Game could’ve been 3-0 after one. But alas it was 0-0. Shots on goal were 10-7 in favor of the Blues.

Second Period - Ivan Barbashev scored just 2:17 into the period to give the Blues the 1-0 lead. The goal came on a delayed penalty against the Coyotes. Barbashev made a great effort to keep the puck in. Calle Rosen got a shot on Coyotes starter Ivan Prosvetov. That shot bounced right over to Barbashev. Barbashev wasn’t missing this open net (looking at you first period Blues) and finished the play off. Barbashev now has 22 goals on the year. Far from the fourth liner that we’ve seen in seasons past that’s for sure. Love to see it for the Blues.

The fans had just counted to one when Vladimir Tarasenko netted one to make it 2-0 Blues. The Blues were able to work the puck behind the net. Robert Thomas set up the Tarasenko one timer with a crisp pass back out in front. Prosvetov had no chance on this one either. Tarasenko became team leader in goals with 24.

Brayden Schenn had a chance to get on the board earlier in the game but was hooked with no call. *Shrug emoji* Schenn was able to make up for it with a power play goal 6:33 into the period. The Blues moved the puck around on the Coyotes. Schenn gained possession of the puck. Schenn passed the puck to Perron. Schenn moved to the middle of the ice and got the puck back from Perron. Schenn one timed the Perron pass into the back of the net. 3-0 Blues. That goal gave Schenn number 20 on the year. That gave the Blues seven 20 goal scorers for the season. *insert Monica Friends seven gif here*

So the Blues have two even strength goals and a power play goal in the period. Pretty good right? Well why not add a short handed goal to that total too. Ryan O’Reilly forced a turnover at the blue line keeping the puck in the Coyotes defensive zone. O’Reilly then hit Pavel Buchnevich with a clean pass. Buchnevich finished off the play with a goal. Buchnevich moved into a tie for lead in goals for the team with 24. The Blues take a 4-0 lead into the third.

The Blues are now +34 in the second period for the year. Is it time to retire the shitty second brand? (Probably not because surely I just jinxed them for Wednesday) Shots in the second were 14-10 in favor of the Blues.

Third Period - Nick Schmaltz started the Coyotes dramatic comeback with a goal three minutes into the third. Husso gave up a rebound that Schmaltz was right there to finish.

And just like that Tarasenko has the team lead in goals again at 25 with his second of the night. Much like the first goal, his second goal came on a one time chance from behind the net. Robert Thomas struck again with the perfect pass. So much for that Coyotes comeback huh? 5-1 Blues and that’s all she wrote for this one.

The Blues didn’t play down to their competition tonight. They also played a great game for their first game back after the road trip. Up next for the Blues is the Kraken on Wednesday. Final shot totals were 29-22 in favor of the Blues.

Twitter is More Fun After a Win -

Craig Berube: "We had good life. Being on that long road trip, you worry about it a little bit coming home. But guys were good. They came out hard. I thought we missed three empty-net goals in the first period." #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) April 5, 2022

Thomas: "It might be. I've had some really good linemates that have made it really easy on me. A lot of that credit goes to them. Just as a team we're playing really well and chances are coming from everywhere. Everyone is having good looks. It all comes from that." #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) April 5, 2022

Put another multi-goal game and another 60-point season on the board for Vladimir Tarasenko of the @StLouisBlues.#NHLStats: https://t.co/70OjHtlwzW pic.twitter.com/rxkQfSZKOC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 5, 2022

