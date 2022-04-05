What’s there to know about Calle Rosen?

There’s hasn’t been much to rave about the St. Louis Blues defense recently, but I want to shift my attention to journeyman defenseman Calle Rosen, who currently plays on the Blues’ third defensive pairing alongside veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.



Rosen previously played for the Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Eagles, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Marlies, and Vaxjo Lakers. He signed with the Lakers on July 3, 2014, after reportedly being unable to make a senior appearance with Frolunda HC. He played youth hockey with Frolunda before making his professional hockey debut on loan with Karlskrona HK.



As you can see, Rosen has plenty of experience in American and Swedish hockey. The left-handed defenseman was born and raised in Vaxjo, Sweden.



While Rosen hasn’t won a Stanley Cup, he has won the Calder Cup with the Marlies in 2018. At one point, he slid across and used his leg to help prevent the puck from crossing the line. On-ice officials confirmed the no-goal call after reviewing the video replay.



Rosen becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. He signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 with the Blues on July 30, 2021.



Rosen has just two points (two assists) in 10 games, along with a -2 rating and seven shots. At least for the time being, Rosen will stay a depth defenseman in St. Louis. If that’s the case, maybe Rosen will achieve success and receive more ice time and opportunities with another team at the end of his contract.