Kraken at Blues projected lines

From top to bottom, Monday night’s 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes was a masterclass in what the Blues are capable of if only they don’t play down to the competition.
There aren’t any changes for tonight’s tilt against the Seattle Kraken, and why should there be? Seattle’s just one step above Arizona in the standings, and - if the Blues run as well tonight as they did on Monday - tonight’s outcome should be similar.
Here’re tonights lines, from stlblues.com:
Forwards
Saad - O’Reilly - Perron
Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko
Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou
MacEachern - Walker - Toropchenko
Defense
Scandella - Parayko
Leddy - Faulk
Rosen - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Husso
